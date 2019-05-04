Goodfellow’s strong game continues at SFU

Aidan Goodfellow finished tied for fourth in the individual rankings at the 2019 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships held in Idaho. — File photo

Aidan Goodfellow continues to impress in his freshman year with the Simon Fraser University men’s golf team.

The Kwalikum Secondary product helped SFU finish second at the 2019 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course in Idaho, recently.

Shooting a 2-over par 215 and a 3-over par 216 respectively, Goodfellow and fellow freshman Isaac Lee led SFU to a 14-over par 866, beating out four conference rivals and only falling to a dominant Western Washington squad who shot a one-under 851.

Goodfellow was also named to the 2018-19 GNAC Men’s Golf All-Conference Second Team while his teammate Lee was named to the first team.

After finishing the opening two rounds tied for second place with Saint Martin’s University, the Clan separated themselves thanks in large part to an incredible two-under par round from Goodfellow, who shot up nine spots in the individual rankings to finish tied for fourth.

Lee, meanwhile, was consistent throughout the tournament, shooting 71, 73 and 72 to tie for seventh. Junior Sy Lovan was also right in the mix, just one stroke back of Lee for a share of ninth place, not far ahead of Scott Kerr who earned 12th place with a final score of 5-over.

Western Washington won the championship with a one-under 851, led by individual champion Brody Bonfilio, who finished the event three-under par.

Rounding out the Clan’s lineup, freshman Jordan Bean shot 25-over par for 28th place, struggling to close out the event after a solid first two rounds in which he picked up five birdies.

“A second place finish is very respectable, especially behind a juggernaut like Western Washington,” said Matthew Steinbach, SFU head coach. “Our freshman played really well given how tricky of a course it is in the wind that we played in. I’m really proud of the guys, they fought hard and were happy with the finish.”

SFU, despite finishing second, has been selected to participate in the 2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf West/South Central Regional as the No. 6 seed. The three-day, 54-hole tournament hosted by Dixie State University will be held May 9-11 at The Ledges Golf Club in St. George, Utag. It features 10 teams and four individuals from both the West and South Central Regions.

This will be SFU’s second-straight berth as a team to the NCAA tournament and the program’s fifth appearance in six years (2014, 2015, 2016, 2018).

The Clan earned its best result at the Regional in 2015 when the team finished in a tie for third. They went on to the NCAA Championships and came fifth overall.

— NEWS Staff/SFU Report