Goodfellow tied for third at Portland tilt

Qualicum Beach golfer playing well in his second year at SFU

Qualicum Beach golfer Aidan Goodfellow has been having a great sophomore season with the Simon Fraser University Clan golf team. — Michael Briones photo

Qualicum Beach golfer Aidan Goodfellow led the Simon Fraser University Clan to victory at the Concordia Invitational in Portland.

The Kwalikum Secondary graduate placed tied for third at 2-under-par 211 after rounds of 71, 65 and 75. It was the third top-10 finish for Goodfellow, a sophomore.

The SFU men won a tiebreaker against UC Colorado Springs to claim the team title after both schools finished at six-over-par 858 in the three-round tournament, shooting 290, 277 and 291 at the par 71, 6,697 yards Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The Clan has had a good start to the season, having won the Saint Martin’s University Invitational and finished second at the Western Washington Invitational.

At the SMU Invitational, Simon Fraser led the field by 16 strokes after 36 holes and held that margin the rest of the way to capture the team title. SFU beat Dixie State with a final round 277.

SFU was on fire in the second round shooting a team score of 270 on the par-72, 6,983-yard layout, the second-lowest team round in Great Northwest Athletic Conference history.

The Clan won the tournament with a team score of 31-under-par 833. In second place was Dixie State (849) and in third was Western Washington (856).

Goodfellow finished fifth, shooting a final round 67 for a 9-under-par 207 to take fifth place. It was the seventh best score in program history.

— NEWS Staff, with a file from SFU Clan