Good luck, Kitimat!

Our local athletes compete in the BC Winter Games this weekend

The girls’ team curlers are Kayla Abram, Shylean Bogart, Grace and Ally Feduniak, and Camryn Oliveira, pictured here after winning the ladies B-event at the 51st annual Snowflake curling bonspiel. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Good luck to our young sportsmen and women who are competing in the BC Winter Games being held in Fort St. John this weekend.

On Friday our curlers Markus Anthony and Kemper Weightman compete as part of a joint Kitimat-Smithers curling team competing at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

They will be joined on the ice by the girls’ team consisting of Kitimat curlers Kayla Abram, Shylean Bogart, Grace and Ally Feduniak and Camryn Oliveira.

Our gymnasts Philippe Martel, William Kaines, Lily Sherman and Maggie Baker will also be competing at the first event on Friday at North Peace Secondary School.

Kitimat figure skater Aliyah Goncalves will start her routines on the ice on Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Kitimat Northern Sentinel