Golfing in Paradise: Enjoying a round at Morningstar

Morningstar Golf Course www.morningstargolf.com

There are few things in life as exciting as a surprise visit from a family member, especially one who wants to play a round of golf while they are here.

After some initial chit-chat and updates on life up in Kelowna, my brother-in-law Reg’s eyes lit up like high beams on a semi-truck when I mentioned a round of golf. As quick as you could say double bogey, he popped open his trunk to reveal his golf bag.

Without any prompting, I told Reg he could pick the course and his first choice was Morningstar GC.

We took advantage of one of the many new green fee promotional offers “20 off Tuesdays” where all the green fee rates be they prime time, early bird or one of the three different twilight rates for tee off at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. are 20 per cent off.

It had been 15-odd years since he played it, but not surprisingly he seemed to remember most of the holes first look.

Playing mid-week with an afternoon tee time meant we had no one behind us.

As we moved along at a good clip, we finally caught up to the group in front of us as we got to the back nine.

Even then the pace was great and with very few searches for lost balls and both of us hitting some good shots, we finished in under four hours.

Now if only the 20 per cent off applied to my score too, I would have tied my personal best of 67 from a long, long time ago.

I knew Reg from growing up in Prince George. He was quite the pool player back in the day and that smooth pool stroke was evident when he pulled the putter back and through. It also helps when the greens run as smooth as they were on this day.

Having not played much in the last eight months, he agreed that setting a modest goal was, well, “par for the course”.

In fact, his back-to-back pars on 10 and 11 showed in spite of a bit of rust on the old railroader his 101 was only a couple of wild holes away of being in the mid 90s.

If Myra hadn’t insisted on Reg having a home-cooked meal with us, we would have checked out the new menu at The Grill on the Green. That new menu also includes numerous gluten-free options.

Hmmmmm, I think the next new promotion should be Chef Mel and GM Randy LaRoche setting up a grill on one of the Par-3 greens. Hit the BBQ Grill with your shot and get a free hot dog.

Reasonable-priced green fees and power carts as well as quality food services means that Morningstar can tailor packages for local golf groups of 12 to 100 people.

If you do get invited out for a group outing, but are freaked out about the state of your game, head professional Mark Forrest is poised for single and group lessons and really knows his stuff.

With more than 30 years of teaching experience, Mark with his relaxed but professional manner is the right choice or the left for that matter, too.

From the Fairway

Hot tip No. 1 – Try the new Steak Salad at Arrowsmith Golf & CC, absolutely delicious.

Hot tip No. 2 – Brigadoon now has the new Callaway Triple Track ball in stock.

As always good golfing,

Bill