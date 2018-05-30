Golfing for ALS

During June, golf professionals will golf from sunrise to sunset to support those living with ALS.

On June 19, Bill Kelly and Brian Wise of Glacier Greens will play as many holes as possible to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC.

Glacier Greens is one of 30-plus golf courses in B.C. participating in the 13th annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

“On behalf of the association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” says Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director of the PGA of BC. “Throughout our 12 years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $1.4 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout British Columbia affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2018 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS ), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects motor neurons that carry messages to muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically, a person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the golfathon provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends and caregivers.

