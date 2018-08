Hal Dear had a hole in one at the men’s Tillicum at Sunnydale. Photo supplied

Sunnydale Gplf & Country Club is pleased to announce another hole in one!

Congratulations to Hal Dear for his very first ace on #17. Hal was playing in the men’s Tillicum Tournament, and his hole in one was solo for the entire weekend.

Thank you to The Visual Sound Store in Courtenay, which was the sponsor for #17 ‘s hole in one.

Well done Hal Dear!