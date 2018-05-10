Golf tourney honours Kelly Smith

The eighth annual Kelly Smith Memorial Golf Tournament is Aug. 10 at Crown Isle.

Smith was a military firefighter who passed away from a heart attack eight years ago in April. He served over 26 years and many overseas deployments including ships. Friends continue to remember him and to raise money in his name for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. So far, the event has raised over $50,000. Last year, organizers gave away two cars to lucky players.

Entry fee is $600 per team including carts and a dinner. Those who register before May 31 will be entered in a draw for a free RV rental for a week from REVY RV.

There will be eight hole-in-ones, eight KPs each for male and female, a long drive competition, and a putting contest for a whale watching trip for two.

There will also be a silent and live auction.

Register by etransferring $600 to kellysmithgolftour@gmail.com. Include the names of your team.

