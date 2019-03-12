GOLF: Surrey’s Northview to kick off PGA of BC’s Tournament of Champions series for 2019

Surrey pro Palsenbarg and amateur Scarrow won the tourney last year at Kamloops course

Matthew Palsenbarg (left) and Jake Scarrow with the PGA of BC Tournament of Champions trophy at the Tobiano golf course in Kamloops last May. (photo: submitted/PGA of BC)

The Ridge course at Surrey’s Northview Golf & Country Club will play host to some of B.C.’s top golf professionals this spring.

A Tournament of Champions there on Monday, May 27 kicks off the PGA of BC‘s series of championship events this year, in four of the association’s geographic regions.

The tournaments see members of the association compete against each other and alongside amateurs from their respective golf facilities. In all, seven B.C. communities will host zone-wide competitions in 2019, with stops in Surrey, North Vancouver, Invermere, Victoria, Whistler, Kelowna and Vancouver. The championship schedule was released Tuesday (March 12).

Last year’s Tournament of Champions event – a pro-am best-ball tourney, played at the Tobiano course in Kamloops in May of 2018 – was won by Northview’s Matthew Palsenbarg and amateur partner Jake Scarrow. They combined for a 10-under score of 62 to win the event by a six strokes – “perhaps the most convincing victory the event has ever seen in its 16-year history,” organizers said at the time.

The PGA of BC is “an association of highly skilled and dedicated golf professionals who promote, play, develop and advance the game and business of golf for the benefit of its members and the people of British Columbia,” according to a post at pgabc.org.

• RELATED STORIES:

Surrey golf team scorches other pro-am pairs at PGA of BC Tournament of Champions.

On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing.

Surrey teen scores national golf championship in Phoenix.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter