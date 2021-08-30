GOLF: Surrey’s Adam Svensson wins after setting tournament record in Ohio

Sunday's win was his second of the 2020-21 season and third of his Korn Ferry Tour career

South Surrey’s Adam Svensson set a tournament record to win the Korn Ferry Tour’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship on Sunday (Aug. 29).

His two-stroke victory at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course was secured with 4-under par 67 performance in the final round. Svensson’s four-day total, a 17-under 267, lowered the tournament scoring record by three strokes.

The victory was Svensson’s second of the 2020-21 season and third of his Korn Ferry Tour career.

Sunday in Ohio, the Earl Marriott Secondary grad, 27, played the last 10 holes of regulation at even par.

“I’m just very excited I did win this week, especially playing out here,” Svensson said in a story posted to pgatour.com. “You’ve got to hit the ball well, you’ve got to put it in spots, and just knowing that I played the golf course correctly is pretty cool.”

(Story continues below tweets)

.@adamsvensson59 began the day two back @NCHC_Golf … After a 5-under front nine, he was in the driver's seat. pic.twitter.com/9l5VNMNe35 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 29, 2021

The win came two weeks after he again earned his PGA Tour card, after finishing inside the top-25 of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings.

This will be the second swing at the PGA Tour for Svensson, who earned his way into the PGA for the 2019 season after a standout year in 2018 on the Web.com Tour (now renamed the Korn Ferry Tour).

After his rookie season on the PGA Tour, he lost his playing card and returned to the Korn Ferry circuit, which is one rung below the top level.

with files from Nick Greenizan

Surrey Now Leader