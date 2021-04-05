Golf season up in the air as Quesnel courses look to forecast

Planned openings later this week could be pushed back by snow and cold

Golf courses in and around Quesnel are looking to the skies nervously, as they plan for openings in the next week.

The Quensel Golf Club and Rich Bar Golf Course announced opening plans for April 10 and April 13, respectively. A cold snap with snow in the forecast could put those plans on ice.

“If she doesn’t snow on us, or it melts it real fast with some wind, there’s still a chance (to open April 10),” general manager of Quesnel Golf Club, Darin Gummesen, said. “It’s all up to Mother Nature at this point.”

Cresta Luna Country Golf has set its opening day for their usual May long weekend. Dawn Barz added it’s the same weekend when their campground will open, as well.

“We’re a little further out,” Barz said. “We don’t usually have too much trouble being open for (May long weekend), we haven’t yet anyhow.”

Gummesen said he’s taking any potential postponement of the season with a silver lining. A delay could allow him to finish renovations to the clubhouse and restaurant at the Quesnel Golf Club.

“It looks gorgeous in here now,” he said. “The golfer’s side is making me sad, but the inside trying to get the renos done, it’s making me happy. I’m torn two different ways.”

The renovations come with a revamped menu. Gemmesen said the club is looking at keeping the new restaurant open year-round.

Environment Canada’s outlook for Quesnel isn’t giving golfers a reason to dust off the clubs this weekend. They’re calling for a chance of snow on both Tuesday, April 6, and Wednesday, April 7. Overnight temperatures from Wednesday to Saturday are forecasted to remain below freezing as well.

