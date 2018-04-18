Golf season has arrived.

Comox Ladies opening day was Sunday for a nine-hole scramble. Tuesday morning was their first day. Results as follows:

Low Gross tied with 100 Pat Everett and Gi Carlson; Low Net 79 Grace Coulter; Low Putts tied 29 Jean Kirby and Grace Coulter; Longest Putt 3/12 Grace Coulter; Longest Putt 8/17 Monica Yoo.

Thursday night ladies are to start May 4. Tee off is 5 p.m.

•After all the April showers, the women from Sunnydale finally enjoyed a day of golf in the sunshine.

There was a tie for first low gross between Laurie Appleyard and Judy Berkely. Pat Peden was third low grow followed by Lys McCrone. Penny Wagenstein was first low net, followed by Barb Dixson, Margaret Poje and Chora Eilertsen.

Penny Wagenstein had a great day and won the Kp on 10 and 15. There was a tie for lowest putts going to Magge Miller and Becky Kenner with 28 putts. Judy Berkely won the longest putt on 9, and had a birdie on #5.

There were three chip-ins by Magge Miller, Chora Eilertsen and Pat Peden.

April 24 is official opening day. We will play nine holes, followed by the spring meeting and lunch.