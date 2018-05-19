Golf results

Summerland golf leagues competed in regular play over the past week.

Summerland Ladies Club

Results May 8

On May 8, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played a low gross/low net round. The results from this event form the base scores for the ringerboard.

This is a season long-competition in which a player can improve scores on Tuesdays. The winner is the player in each flight who improves the final score the most.

First flight: First low gross Carol Mulligan, 91 ; second low gross Linda Brussee 92 ; third low gross Helen Pybus 93; first low net Ginny Wilson, 73; second low gross Janis Goll, 75; third low gross (tie) Frances Colussi ,77 and Lil Smith, 77

Second flight: First low gross Pat Stohl, 111; second low gross (tie) Diana Leitch, 113 and Kitty Porter, 113; first low net (tie) Maribel Rothfield, 80 and Jean Walker, 80; third low gross Kathy Larkin, 83.

Summerland Senior Men

Results May 11

On May 11, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.Ken Bridgeman was the overall low net winner for the week with a 66. Alf Vaagen, Ken Bridgeman and Eric Williams shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low net Chuck Harman, 68; second low net Dwain Sandrelli, 71 cb; third low net Alf Vaagen, 71; fourth low net Jim Haddrell, 72.

Second flight: First low net Ken Bridgeman, 66; second low net Neville Crane, 68; third low net Nick Coe, 73 cb; fourth low net Terry Steinke, 73.

Third flight: First low net Eric Williams, 72; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 73 cb; third low net Herb Williams, 73; fourth low net Doug Marchesi, 74.