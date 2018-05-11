Golf results

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

Results May 4

On May 4, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross-three net scores event.

Dwain Sandrelli was the overall Low gross for the week with a 77 while Dave Evans took low net honours with a 65. Six players shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low gross Dwain Sandrelli, 77; first low net Alf Vaagen, 70; second low net Dennis Glasscock, 72 cb; third low net Jim Haddrell, 72.

Second flight: First low gross Les Gross, 84 cb; first low net Dave Evans, 65; second low net Doug Marchesi, 72; third low net Frank Davie, 74.

Third flight: First low gross Eric Williams, 91; first low net Herb Williams, 72 cb; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 72; third low net Reg Minty, 78 cb.

Summerland Ladies Club

Results May 1

On May 1, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club played “Crying Towel.” Players are allowed to revert their two worst scores back to par.

First flight: First Helen Pybus, net 66; second (tie) Frances Colussi and Janice Goll, 68.

Second flight: First Ellen Clay, 66; second Diana Leitch, 67; third Jean Walker, 68.

Winners of longest putt on #18: Helen Pybus and on #9 Amanda McConaghy. Closest to the pin Lynette Graham, first flight and Pat Stohl, second flight.