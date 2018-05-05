Golf results

Golf ball on edge of hole

Summerland Ladies Club

Results April 24

On April 24, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club competed using the Stableford method to arrive at the final score.

First flight: First (tie) Helen Pybus, 38 and Frances Colussi, 38; third Vi Ward, 37.

Second flight: First Lynne Karaim, 42; second Barb Oleschuk, 38; third Diana Leitch, 34.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

Results April 26

On April 26, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a Gross-Net Scores event.

Bob Fortune was the low gross for the day with a 75 while Sandy McDowell was the overall low net winner with a 72.

Dwain Sandrelli, Denis Wright, Dave Evans, Chuck Harman and Stew MacCaulay shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 75; first low net Eric Johnson, 73 cb; second low gross Dwain Sandrelli, 86; second low net Alf Vaagen, 73.

Second flight: First low gross Denis Wright, 90 cb; first low net Sandy McDowell, 72; second low gross Nic Coe, 90; second low net Kelly Dunn, 75.

Third flight: First low gross Jeff Clarke, 92; first low net Stew MacCaulay, 73; second low gross Eric Williams. 98; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 74.