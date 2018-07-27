Golf results

Summerland Ladies Club

On July 17, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted scores using the Stableford method.

First flight: First Carol Mulligan, 38; second (tie) Vi Ward and Lil Smith, 37; third (tie) Janis Goll and Amanda McConaghy, 34.

Second flight: First Lynne Karaim, 39; second Helen Benallick, 36; third Kathy Larkin, 35.

It was a lucky Friday the 13th for member Diana Leitch who scored a hole in one on Hole 4.

Summerland Senior Men

On July 19, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross, three net scores event.

Dwain Sandrelli was the overall low gross winner for the week with a 77 while Jerry Sauve topped the second flight with an 89.

Bob Dickenson led the field with a low net of 69.

Five players shared the deuce pot, Alf Vaagen, Chuck Harman, Peter Schnurr, Bob Dickenson and Terry Steinke.

First flight: First low gross Dwain Sandrelli, 77; first low net Andy Webster, 70; second low net Denis Wright, 71; third low net Barry Wicker, 72 cb.

Second flight: First low gross Jerry Sauve, 89; first low net Bob Dickenson, 69; second low net Doug Marchesi, 71; third low net Frank Davie, 72.