Golf results

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

On July 5, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played an all net scores event.

During this event, 67 was the popular number as Dave Carleton won by count back in the first flight while Neville Crane did the same in the second flight.

Six players shared the deuce pot.

First flight: First low net Dave Carleton, 67 cb; second low net Eric Johnson, 67; third low net Andy Webster, 68 cb; fourth low net Garth Humphreys, 68; fifth low net Alf Vaagen, 70 cb.

Second flight: First low net Neville Crane, 67 cb; second low net Dennis Huot, 67 cb; third low net Al Thomas, 67; fourth low net Terry Steinke, 71; fifth low net Moe Mellow, 72.