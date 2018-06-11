Golf results

Golfers in Summerland competed in regular league play last week

Summerland Ladies Club

Results May 29

On May 29, the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club counted scores using the Stableford method to add up the points.

First flight: First Vijai Vaagen, 36; second Amanda McConaghy and Lanette Graham, 31 (tie.)

Second flight: First Lynne Karaim, 38; second Kathy Larkin, 37; third Diana Leitch, 36.

Summerland Senior Men’s Club

Results May 31

On May 31, the Summerland Senior Men’s Club played a one gross-three net scores event.

Bob Fortune had the low gross for the day while Alf Vaagen and Stu Macaulay shared low net honours with seven under par 65s.

Five players shared the deuce pot. They are Bob Fortune, Alf Vaagen, Chuck Harman, Stu Macaulay and Doug Marchesi.

First flight: First low gross Bob Fortune, 81; first low net Alf Vaagen, 65; second low net Chuck Harman, 68; third low net Dave Carleton, 69.

Second flight: First low gross Andy Webster, 85; first low net Stu Macaulay, 65; second low net Bob Tamblyn, 70 cb; third low net Al Thomas, 70.