Golf Report: Ladies night

Tuesday night I missed golfing.

I didn’t miss the prize presentation but I did miss the round of golf. There were 39 ladies who took to the course and all were finished, dining on the covered patio when the dark sky and wind blew through Barriere.

Many of the pins were for drives of various degrees.

Long drive in two went to Marie Hakes, Betty Foote and Brenda Oakland. Long drives were made by Brenda Oakland, Ilke Marias, Jessica Thompson and Wana Amos. KPs (which are really good drives on a par three) were picked up by Marla Hajmerle, Ilke Marias, Doreen Landry and Rose Seymour. KP in two (which means you had a terrific second shot) went to Marian Wallace and Evelyn Lucas.

Those shots appear to be Evelyn’s specialty. Much to my chagrin, she often takes my name off that pin.

North Thompson Funeral Services sponsored the prizes for folks hitting into the gully on hole seven. Long putt prizes were picked up by Marlon Wallace, Lois McInnis, Trudy Forsythe, Jeannie Webber, Leanna Layton and Cathy Paul. The putt prizes sponsored by Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial were won by Trudy Forsythe and Sue Paulhus.

I would imagine you are wondering about the pots – Louise Lodge took home the Duece pot. Lisa Galanov won the chip-in-pot and Susan Newberry along with Louise Lodge, split the birdie pot.

They tend to keep me busy with my bookkeeping and calculating.

By the time you read this, the club championship will have been held (Sept. 8) and our last ladies night will be over. If you didn’t make it out this year, we missed you.

You won’t see the results on those two events until the following paper, so be sure to check next week’s paper.