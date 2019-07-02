Golf report

Tuesday, June 25 was the Canada Day team competition at Crown Isle. Forty ladies dressed in red and white golfed 18 holes.

On behalf of the Crown Isle Ladies Club, Judy Costantino, co-chair of the Ladies Clothing Sale, presented an $800 cheque to Evan Webber for the Crown Isle junior program, and Ladies Club capt. Kathy Thompson presented an $800 cheque to Dee Horie and Sheila VanGisbergen for the BCGA Zone 6 girls junior program. Missing is Gwen Rypien, co-chair of the Clothing Sale.

Tuesday, June 25 was the Canada Day team competition at Crown Isle. Forty ladies dressed in red and white golfed 18 holes.

The team of Judy Aldcroft, Kathy Thompson, Rhonda Ryan and Donna LeClair won first low gross.

The first low net winning team was Carol Ayley, Dee Horie, Margaret Forgeron and Irene Lewis.

KPs were won by Sandra Linhart and Horie on #4; Katy Macaulay and Susan Hawley on # 12.