Golf pros packing hemp snacks from Pitt Meadows

PGA Pro Tony Finau (centre), who says he keepsSport Bites in his bag, with Dr. Stuart Love (right), who formulated the products with Pitt Meadows company Naturally Splendid. (Contributed)

Check into what some PGA pros are carrying in their golf bags and you’ll find boxes of hemp snacks made by a Pitt Meadows company.

Naturally Splendid has a new product called Natura Sport Bite, and in the past four months it has twice been listed in “What’s in My Bag” features, in which golf pros reveal what they carry into competition.

Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner are both carrying boxes of the bites, which are packaged just like golf balls.

“It is all plant-based, full of hemp and good stuff,” said Naturally Splendid’s director of marketing, Alisa Hutton.

READ ALSO: Hemp business seeks to expand in Pitt Meadows

The sport bite was formulated by Dr. Stuart Love, who works as a health care practitioner with the PGA, but it isn’t a PGA promoted product.

Naturally Splendid has been invited to feature the product at the Genesis Invitational – an event that will be attended by Tiger Woods.

@NeilCorbett18ncorbett@mapleridgenews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter