Tuesday was charity day at Sunnydale where 51 ladies competed to raise money for Golf Fore the Cure.

Ladies at Sunnydale raised money for Golf Fore the Cure. Submitted photo

There were many draw prizes courtesy of Golf Canada RCGA and it was sponsored by Adidas and Subaru. A grand total of $652.80 was raised to be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The winners were the team of Carolyn Walker, Judy Berkley, Joan Brown and Chora Eillertsen. The second place team was Vicki Bombini, Bev Slater and Denise Bigelow. Third Place goes to Lys McCrone, Laurie Appleyard, Doris Squire and Lesley Bird. A special prize was also given to the team of Coral Tanner, Beckie Kenner, Louise Smiley and Grace Rodrigez.

Berkley had a good day and won both KPs on hole 10 sponsored by Rob Speer Pro Shop and hole 15, as well.

Many thanks to all the women who participated.

•June 19 Comox ladies had 26 golfers. First low gross: Sue Leakey and Lorelei Banford tied with a score of 89.

First low net was Anne Patterson with 69.

Fewest number putts was June Fraser with 23.