Golf For Cancer at Chinook Cove raises $4000

By Leslie Stirling

It was another successful Golf for Cancer night on Aug. 6, thanks to the 42 ladies that took part. We held the evening a couple of weeks earlier this year and it meant that we were finished the golfing before the sun was finished its shining. Kudos to all those ladies that turned up in wigs. It was certainly a warm day and wearing a wig didn’t make it any more comfortable. It is quite amazing how such a simple addition can change a person’s appearance. I had to ask more than one person who they were.

Four sets of team prizes were handed out and thank you to Chinook Cove Golf and RV for supplying the prizes. The team with the highest score was Val Aylward, Jeannie Webber and Carla Fennel. Cori Walker, Bev Murphy, Lynda Dunlop and Aimee Fauteux tried really hard to keep up with their score of 49 but fell 4 short. The team with the lowest score was Janice Advent, Lorie Chambers, Catharine Phillips and Kathy Cook. The game was a most excellent puzzler prepared by Lois McInnis and Donna Janning (thank you Ladies). Two teams tied for first place. Because we don’t let a team win two of the prizes on a fun night we gave the prize to Glenda MacLean, Cindy Leibel and Kelly VanGenne. The Advent-Chambers-Phillips-Cook foursome were the other game winners and actually won the tie-breaker but….

An additional team prize went to the team with the hidden score. The prize was donated by Louise Lodge in memory of her mother, Marion Lodge who golfed with the Chinook Cove Ladies for many years. The winner of the cash prize were Babes Shanko, Betty Foote, Marian Wallace and Cheryl Tenzer.

I must admit that I had some difficulties while handing out the prizes and thank all those ladies who put up with me and my mistakes. I am afraid that the Kathys and Cathys caused me some problems. I called Cori walker Cori Webber and I even called Trudy Forsythe Terry. Where did that come from?

There were the usual prizes from the usual sponsors whom we love dearly and thoroughly appreciate. The winners were Cathy Paul (AG Foods), Lorie Chambers (Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Catharine Phillips (Barriere Motor Inn and MJB Lawyers), Cathy Cook (Barriere Timber Mart and Little Fort Subway), Betty Foote (Bear Lane Bistro & Boutique), Janice Advent (Gift ‘n Gab and Sun Life Financial), Kelly VanGenne (High 5 Diner and Stamer Logging), Debbie Rainer (Mane Street Hair), Lynda Dunlop (Munro’s Clothing), Ilke Marais (Cindy Leibel and Sam’s Pizza), Glenda MacLean (Rainer Custom Cutting), TRUDY Forsythe (Barb and Carman Smith), Patti McCarthy (Brian and Brenda Carl and Thompson Valley Awards), Cindy Leibel (Ron Wallace Trucking), Marian Wallace (EBL Ventures), Donna Miller (Station House Restaurant) and Jeannie Webber (HUB International).

Thanks also to North Thompson Funeral Services, Quality Contracting, Salle Ranch, Kelly VanGenne of Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Campbell & Co for covering the cost of the extra expenses that come up on a Fun Night. We finished the evening with a wonderful Greek dinner and dessert. Thanks to the management and staff at Chinook Cove Golf for looking after us so well.

Thank you to all who donated cash and prizes. A special THANK YOU to the ladies that raised pledges. Asking friends for money is a difficult job and I want you to know that your efforts are greatly appreciated. And now you are probably asking how we did with our fund raising. Today I dropped off $4000 for the Cancer Society with our request that if possible the funds go to help folks with all those extra expenses that come up while they are dealing with cancer. We wish everyone with cancer a speedy recovery.