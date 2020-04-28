Golf course opening May 1 at Chinook Cove

By Jill Hayward

Are you ready to dig out your golf clubs and get back on the greens? Then mark your calendars! Chinook Cove Golf and RV have announced they will be opening the golf course as of this Friday, May 1, under the guidance of provincial and federal health authorities. We will be experiencing huge call volumes due to the RV stay bookings, however, tee times will be required to facilitate shorter wait times,” commented a Chinook Cove representative.

“We ask for your patience and support during these times and will do our best to meet the standards required to keep our customers, staff, and community safe.”

Due to COVID-19, the protocols listed below will be enforced at Chinook Cove Golf and RV;

• Physical social distancing of two meters is mandatory at all times

• Up to two customers will be allowed in the clubhouse at one time

• People with tee times will have priority in the lines (late arrivals will not be accommodated)

• Temporary hours of operation will be 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Individual power carts are recommended (other than players who’ve traveled together or are from the same household)

• Power cart availability cannot be guaranteed

• There are modified holes on the greens to prevent people from touching the flag poles to remove their balls

• There will be no rakes, ball washers or garbage cans on the course

• The kitchen is closed other than sandwiches (when available) and drinks to go

