Goldpanners hockey team donates $2,500 to KidSport

Quesnel Gold Panners Hockey Club treasurer Colin Keis, left, and president Rod Tarry, right, present a cheque for $2,500 to KidSport Quesnel representative Richard Gauthier, centre. Melanie Law photo

Old timers hockey team Quesnel Goldpanners is a club that loves to give back to the community. They did so again this week, donating $2,500 to Quesnel KidSport.

KidSport helps local children in financial need to play sports, by funding registration and equipment purchases.

The Goldpanners donate money to local charities each year, using funds raised through their annual tournaments as well as dinners and by hosting the Billy Barker Days Barn Dance.

Goldpanners president Rod Tarry says they chose to give to KidSport this year, and the donation was made in Romeo Gauthier’s name. Romeo passed away in January this year and used to come on trips with the team – team members fondly called him coach.

Quesnel KidSport representative Richard Gauthier accepted the donation from the Goldpanners. Richard is also a member of the Goldpanners, and Romeo is his father.

“We are thankful to the Goldpanners for stepping up. … They came up with [the donation] in honour of dad’s name to give to Quesnel KidSport. We are honoured from our family,” says Richard.

The Goldpanners team, which has been playing in the Canadian Adult Recreational Hockey Association (CARHA) for around 40 years, is passionate about giving back.

“More than just doing it if they can, they make it part of their mandate to give back to the community,” explains Richard.

“Not just with money; the team has donated time to help build playgrounds, they’ve helped with the Child Development Centre when they had to move locations … it’s more than just a team that plays, we like to get out in the community.”

The Goldpanners play games twice a week, with their 40-odd members breaking into teams. They also host fun league tournaments throughout the year.

