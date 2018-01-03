Golden Rockets come close, but end 2017 with double loss

The Golden Rockets ended 2017 with another weekend loss, despite coming close Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets played back to back games with the Columbia Valley Rockies with the first game being Saturday night at home. The Rockets came out hard in the first period with a lot of great offensive pressure and opened the scoring after Mackenzie Donovan scored with assists from Nick Runnalls and Dysen Rhinehart. Play continued with a lot of back and forth action and great chances on both ends. The Rockies tied the game with three minutes remaining in the period after Chase Hawkins put it past Rockets goalie Colton Iwaschuck. The period ended in a 1-1 tie.

The second period started off on the right foot with a lot of chances for both teams. The Rockies were able to get ahead, scoring two more goals in the period after both Mike Dyck and Tyler Nypower slipped it passed Iwaschuck to put the Rockies ahead by two. The teams went into the second intermission with the Rockies leading 3-1.

The Rockies came out hard in the third period scoring four more goals in the period after Fraser McMann, Kade Garritty and Tyler Bordt all scored and Dyck scoring his second of the night. The Rockets still managed to put a lot of pressure and put up 15 shots on net in the period with Kirt Fortney scoring the lone goal of the period for the Rockets. The game ended in a 7-2 victory for the Rockies.

After the game Head Coach Jason Stephens, was disappointed in the results after what was a good start to the game.

“It’s a little frustrating tonight,” Stephens said. “I thought after the first period we were going to give ourselves a real good chance and even after the second period I thought we had a chance, but the third period slipped away. One period of every game we seem to go to sleep.”

Sunday afternoon the two teams met again in Invermere for the second match of the back to back games. The first period was a tight matchup with shots going on each side of the ice, but with both goalies stopping all of them, the period ended with no scoring.

The second period saw a bit more action going on with the Rockies coming out on top scoring three goals in the period. Ryan Skytt, Garritty, and McMann all scored for the Rockies while Mackenzie Donovan scored the lone goal for the Rockets. The second period ended in a 3-1 lead for the Rockies.

The third period had the Rockets coming out stronger and nearly tying the game. After Dace Prymak increased the lead for the Rockies to 4-1, Simon Korol and Dylan Ushkowski both scored for the Rockets. However, that was as close as they would get and the Rockies would take the game with a final score of 4-3.

The next home game for the Rockets is Friday, January 5 against the Fernie Ghostriders.