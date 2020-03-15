Golden: LOSC swimmers Herbert, Schroeder and McNeill finish first and often in Victiria

Katelyn Schroeder, Hugh McNeill and Bailey Herbert all won the aggregate award in their categories in Victoria. (special to Langley Advance Times)

Bailey Herbert, Katelyn Schroeder and Hugh McNeill have more gold medal to their credit following the Winter Provincial Championship Meet in Victoria that ran from Thursday, March 5th to Sunday March 8th at Saanich Commonwealth Place.

They were among the 26 Langley Olympians Swim Club who went up against 42 Clubs and 575 swimmers from across the province and came away with the provincial championship title, winning with a 50 point lead over the second place team.

Langley Olympians women’s team also came away with the Women’s Provincial Championship title and the men’s team placed third.

Herbert. 17, won gold and broke the Olympians club record in the 200m Individual Medley with a best time of 2:15.27, the 200m Breaststroke with a time of 2:31.51, the 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:18.25 and in the 400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:53.75.

READ ALSO: Multiple medals for Langley swimmers at Swim BC Age Group championships

Herbert also won a silver medal in the 100m Breaststroke with a time of 1:11.34, a bronze medal in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 58.31 and in the 100m Butterfly with a time of 1:03.02. She also placed fifth in the 50m Freestyle with a time of 27.05. Bailey was also awarded Top Aggregate in the Women’s 15 & Over category.

Katelyn Schroeder, 14, won four gold medals and broke four club records, winning gold and breaking the club record in the 200m Backstroke with a best time of 2:18.51, the 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 5:02.75, the 200m Individual Medley with a best time of 2:23.77 and in the 100m Backstroke where she broke the club record with a best time of 1:03.57.

She won two bronze medals, one in the 100m Freestyle where she broke the club record with a best time of 59:69 and in the 100m Butterfly with a best time of 1:05.05. Katelyn was also awarded Top Aggregate in the Women’s 14 and under category and broke the Olympians club record in the 50m Backstroke with a best time of 29.90.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Regional swim championships held in Langley

Hugh McNeill, 16, on two gold medals, one in the 200m Backstroke with a time of 2:04.47 and one in the 100m Backstroke with a best time of 58.36. He also won a silver medal in the400m Individual Medley with a time of 4:35.14 and bronze medals in the 100m Freestyle with a best time of 53.25 and in the 200m Butterfly with a time of 2:10.32. He was also awarded Top Aggregate in the Men’s 16 and over category.

Isabella Brunoro (16 Years, Women’s 15 & Over) Won a silver medal in the 200m Butterfly with a best time of 2:18.93.

Sienna Harder, 13, won a Bronze medal in the 100m Breaststroke with a best time of 1:17.99.

Luke Stewart-Beinder, 156, won a bronze medal in the 800m Freestyle with a best time of 29.68.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Advance Times