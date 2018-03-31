Golden gymnasts perform well at key city classic

Eight Athletes from Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club travelled to Cranbrook's Key City Classic Competition March2-4th. The Competition began with the junior Olympic level 3 athletes.

Eight Athletes from Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club travelled to Cranbrook’s Key City Classic Competition March2-4th. The Competition began with the junior Olympic level 3 athletes.

In Group C: Rainya Potvin took gold all-around (35.775) placing first on beam (9), first on floor (9.05), fourth on bars (8.425) and fifth on vault (9.1). She won the ‘event specialist award on floor.’

Jasmine Tataryn took bronze all-around (34.775) placing second on bars (8.625), third on beam (9), fourth on floor (8.15) and seventh on vault (9.0). She won the ‘event specialist award on bars.’

Amara Schellenberg placed fourth all-around (33.95) placing second on vault (9.3), third on bars (8.6), sixth on beam (8.5) and eighth on floor (7.55).

In Group B Sisely Roeters placed eighth all-around (34.35) placing seventh on vault (8.9), sixth on bars (8.7), ninth on beam (8.2) and eighth on floor (8.55).

Zoey Nutt-Briggs placed tenth all-around (31.65) with a silver on vault (9.15), 10th on bars (6.75), 10th on beam (7.6) and ninth on floor (8.15).

In junior Olympic level 4, Kayla Sherriff placed ninth all-around (31.425) with bronze on beam (8.725) ninth on vault (7.65), eighth on bars (6.8) and ninth on floor (8.25). Sherriff won the ‘event specialist award on beam.’

In junior Olympic level 5, Sarah Watson placed fourth all-around (32.475) with gold on bars (8.775), bronze on floor (8.1), fourth on vault (8.65) and fourth on beam (6.9). She won the ‘event specialist award on bars.’

Akaisha Duggan competed for the first time in junior Olympic level 7 and placed sixth all-around (33.725), with fourth on vault (8.925), sixth on bars (8.075), fifth on beam (8.5), and sixth on floor (8.225). She won the ‘event specialist on beam.’

Bluejean Hollick and Maddison Vanderhart competed in their first meet. Hollick competed in junior Olympic level 1 and received silver all-around (35.925) with gold on beam (9.15) and floor (9.1) and silver on vault (8.875) and bars (8.8). Vanderhart competed in junior Olympic level 2 and received silver all-around (34.825) with gold on vault (9.075) and beam (9.075) and silver on bars (8.15) and floor (8.525).

In the high school division level 2, Sierra Crowe achieved seventh place all-around (32.85) with fifth on vault (8.2), sixth on bars (8.25), fourth on beam (8.6) and sixth on floor (7.8) and Olivia Harris achieved eighth place all-around (31.916) with bronze on vault (8.25), fourth on bars (8.6), eighth on beam (7.266) and sixth on floor (7.8).

Athletes represented Golden in Kamloops March 16 to 18 and will go to Calgary March 24 to 25.