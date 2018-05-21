Golden gymnasts get medals

Nine athletes from Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club (KHGC) competed in Nelson on May 5 at the zone championships.

In junior Olympic level four, Saumya Kumar became the zone champion with all-around gold (36.058) getting gold on vault (8.925), bars (9.15), and floor (8.783), and silver on beam (9.2); Roxy Coatesworth came in with all-around gold (34.566) with silver on vault (8.75), and bars (8.9), and fourth on beam (8.85) and floor (8.066); Kayla Sherriff came in with sixth all-around (34.158) with a bronze medal on beam (8.725), fifth on bars (8.55), sixth on vault (8.55) and floor (8.333). Kumar, Coatesworth, and Sherriff stuck to all their skills and routines.

In junior Olympic level three, Jasmine Tataryn clenched all-around silver (34.975) with silver on vault (9.25), and bronze on bars (8.55), beam (8.575) and floor (8.6); Amara Schellenberg came in fourth all-around (33.745) with silver on bars (8.575), fifth on floor (8.27), and sixth on vault (9.1) and beam (7.8). Zoey Nutt-Briggs came in sixth all-around (33.675) with bronze on beam (8.425) and vault (9.2), fourth on floor (8.8), and seventh on bars (7.25). Nutt-Briggs won the sportsmanship award for her session.

In junior Olympic level two, Alanis Schellenberg clenched all-around bronze (34.683) with bronze on bars (8.45), sixth on vault (9.05), and seventh on beam (8.383) and floor (8.8); Holly Pattinson came in fourth all-around (34.616) with bronze on floor (8.95), fourth on bars (8.4), fifth on beam (8.416), and 11th on vault (8.85). Pattinson won the sportsmanship award for her session.

In junior Olympic level one, Estella Schellenberg competed for the very first time. She did exceptionally well taking silver all-around (33.766) with silver on floor (8.266), bronze on bars (8.250), fourth on beam (8.1245), and fifth on vault (9.125).

It was great for each of the athletes to podium in at least one event or more. Advanced athletes at KHGC train between two and nine hours each week working hard to upgrade their skills and hone their routines. Gymnastics is a time-intensive sport that requires a great amount of dedication, hard work, and courage.

The spring recreational season will be coming to a close on May 17, with more than 200 participants in parent and tot, preschool, home school, and after-school recreational programs. Intention forms will be going out in the coming days to plan for summer camps and fall programming.

The competitive athletes will continue training into June as they prepare for competitions in Canmore, Kimberley, and Kelowna.