Golden girl Bailey Herbert leads Olympians at Western Canadian championship meet

Langley Olympians Swim Club places fifth out of 71 teams during prestigious meet in Victoria

Langley Olympian Bailey Herbert was nearly unbeatable against some of the best swimmers Western Canada had to offer last weekend.

Led by multi-time gold medalist Herbert, the Olympians swim club had an impressive showing at the 2018 Speedo Western Canadian Championships, held April 12 to 15 at Saanich Commonwealth Place in Victoria.

The Olympians took seven swimmers to B.C.’s capital, and placed fifth overall out of 71 teams and 542 swimmers from across the west.

Herbert dominated, placing in eight of her final events while collecting a meet-high six gold medals.

Bailey swam to first-place results in the women’s 13-15 200m breaststroke (2:32.21); women’s 13-15 100m breaststroke (1:11.61); women’s 13-15 400m Individual Medley (4:55.02); women’s 13-15 100m butterfly (personal best 1:03.21), and women’s 13-15 200m Individual Medley (2:18.52).

She also placed second in the women’s 13-15 50m breaststroke with a best time of 32.96 seconds and third in the women’s 13-15 200m freestyle with a best time of 2:06.86 seconds.

Bailey’s results also included a third in the 200m backstroke consolation final with a best time of 2:24.05 and third in the 100m freestyle consolation final (59.93), while also breaking an Olympians club record in the 15-17 and open girls 50m freestyle (best time of 27.25 seconds).

Joshua Kim won the men’s 14-16 100m breaststroke with a best time of 1:05.23 and at the same time broke a club record in the 15-17 & senior boys for this event.

Kim also placed second in the men’s 14-16 200m breaststroke (best time time of 2:24.39) and third in the men’s 14-16 200m freestyle (best time of 1:57.03).

He also placed second in the men’s 14-16 consolation final for 50m freestyle (25.36, fourth in the men’s 14 -16 consolation final for 100m freestyle (54.60) and fifth in the men’s 14-16 consolation final for 50m breaststroke (31:03).

Josie Field place first in the women’s 16 & over 200m butterfly (2:16:45). She also placed third in the consolation final for the women’s 16 & over 200m freestyle (2:06.94).

Hugh McNeill placed first in the consolation final for the men’s 14-16 400m Individual Medley with a best time of 4:43.87 and also broke the Olympians’ 13-14 boys club record in this event. He also broke the club record in the men’s 14-16 200m backstroke with a best time of 2:08.93 and had a personal best time in the men’s 14-16 400m freestyle (4:26.43)

Mia Goretic had personal best times in the women’s 13-15 200m backstroke (2:30.25), 200m Individual Medley (2:30.97) and 13-15 100m freestyle (1:02.25).

Demetra Sicoli placed second in the women’s consolation final 200m butterfly ( 2:22.37). She also had a personal best time in the women’s 16 and over 50m butterfly (29.35).

Ayush Kaul had a personal best time in the men’s 200m backstroke (2:20.52) and another best time in the men’s 200m backstroke (2:20.52).

The women’s 4×100 medley relay team of Mia Goretic, Bailey Herbert, Demetra Sicoli and Josie Field won a silver medal.

Olympians registration is ongoing. Free two-week tryout are available for new members.

Call 604-532-5257 or visit www.langleyolympians.com for more details.