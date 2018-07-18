Golden dolphins make a splash

Submitted

There were 160 swimmers representing seven different teams from all over the Okanagan region at othe Golden swim meet on July 14 and 15, including six Special Olympics athletes.

The 70 Dolphins who competed helped the club win the meet by more than 500 points; a feat that has not been accomplished in more than a decade.

Congratulations to Devon Murphy for breaking a 12-year-old club record in the 50 butterfly. Five other club records were also broken by Dolphins swimmers Roxy Coatesworth, Kate Vanderbeek, Kim Bryan, and Andrew Jones.

Aggregate award winners for overall performances were as follows: Aiden Svensden on the Division 1 boys silver, Malcolm Labonville on the Division 2 boys Gold, Roxy Coatesworth won the Division 3 girls gold, Devon Murphy placed the Division 3 girls silver, Emme Abbs got Division 5 girls gold, Lauren Russell got the Division 5 girls bronze, Elyssia McClean won the Division 6 girls gold, Emma Russell placed bronze in Division 6 girls, Leif Robinson won the Division 6 boys silver, and Talus Robinson won the Division 7 boys gold.

Personal best times were achieved by 33 swimmers in their divisions this weekend. These individuals include: Scout Adama, Nolan Alexander- Mitchell, Tess Braniff, Zac Braniff, Roxy Coatesworth, Gwen Hamilton Zimmerman, Ella Janes, Emily Kossizin, Malcolm Labonville, Elyssia McClean, Hannah Fishlock, Calista Morgan, Devon Murphy, Breck Nolin, Holly Pattinson, Quade Porter, Talus Robinson, Lauren Russell, Malcolm Russell, Mia Savina, Madison Sherriff, Jacob Skappak, Jessica Skappak, Megan Snopek, Henry Stonehouse, Peter Stonehouse, Aidan Svendsen, Katelyn Svendsen, Nathan Tan, Hunter Thorne, Maddison Vanderhart, Lucy Wilson, and Olivia Wilson.

On July 7 and 8, 30 Golden Dolphins attended the competition in Revelstoke the weekend prior to the home meet.

Many personal best times were swam and lots of fun was had. Roxy Coatesworth received the bronze aggregate award for Division 3 girls.

Next up, the Golden Dolphins head to Kelowna, on July 21 and 22 for another weekend of fun and great racing.