Gold, silver and bronze!

There were lessons learned, personal bests made and medals won by the Kitimat Marlins at the Bulkley Valley Otters Regional Spring Sprint swim meet held in Smithers from February 29 to March 1.

Nine local swimmers attended the swim meet which saw the swimmers winning bronze, silver and gold medals.

“It was nice to see some of the swimmers starting to buy into the concepts that I have introduced,” said Kitimat Marlins’ new head coach, CJ Brant.

“It was also great to see Katana race for the first time – her first race was the 200m backstroke when most first time racers attempt only a 25m race.”

When asked how she liked her first out-of-town meet, nine-year-old Katana-Jean Ryan said: “It was good. I did get disqualified twice, once on my backstroke, because I did the turn wrong, but now I know what to do next time.”

Quinn Dennis won the bronze for girls nine and under, placing third in the 200m freestyle, second in the 100m backstroke and 50m butterfly, winning first in the 200m backstroke.

Kamryn O’Neill won the silver for girls 10-11, placing third in the 200m freestyle, second in the 100m freestyle and first in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke.

Wynn Runka, in her second season swimming, placed third in the 100m backstroke and 1st in the 100m butterfly for girls 12-13. In the same division, Megan Forrest placed third in the 100 freestyle, second in the 50m butterfly and 200m freestyle, and first in the Individual Medley (where swimmers do all four strokes- butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle – IM for short) and 100m backstroke. These finishes earned Megan the bronze medal.

Louie Quinn had an impressive meet with all top spot finishes in the boys’ 10-11 division. Louie’s hard work earned him a gold medal and added more provincial qualifying times. He came first in the 50 butterfly, 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

“It was an awesome time winning every event. My favourite was the 100 butterfly because I haven’t raced that before,” said Louie.

Jacob Van Horne saw some good finishes in the boys’ 12-13 division. He earned third in the 100m freestyle, second in the 200m IM and the 400m freestyle and first in the 50 m fly.

Gavin Thomopoulos joined Louie Quinn with a golden streak, this time in the boys’ 12-13 division. Gavin came first in the 100m breaststroke, 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 100m fly and 200m freestyle.

The Marlins are looking ahead to upcoming swim meets with new goals set. The Marlins are grateful for the financial support of the provincial government and the District of Kitimat.

