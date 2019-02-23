Gold medals all around for VIU volleyball

VIU men’s volleyball players celebrate winning the provincial championship in a four-set victory against the Camosun Chargers on Saturday in Cranbrook. PACWEST photo

VIU volleyball is best in B.C. – and that goes for both the women and the men.

Vancouver Island University’s men’s and women’s v-ball teams both won PacWest championships on Saturday night in Cranbrook just a couple of hours apart.

The Mariners women swept past the Douglas Royals in the final, 25-11, 25-16, 25-17, and then the Mariners men took the court in their final and beat the Camosun Chargers by scores of 25-21, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19.

In the women’s final, Danielle Groenendijk had 12 kills, Karoline Tormena added 11 kills and Keira Christensen had 10 digs. Tormena was chosen tournament MVP and Andrea Cankovic and Taylor Wickson were tournament all-stars.

It was a dominant performance all weekend for the VIU women, who also crushed the competition in the semifinals Friday, sweeping the Capilano Blues 25-12, 25-20, 25-16.

On the men’s side, Vedran Obradovich and Braydon Brouwer had 14 kills each in the final and Isaac Bevis made 13 digs. Doug Groenendijk was selected tournament MVP and Keal Prince and Obradovich were tournament all-stars.

The Mariners men were full value for their championship – they beat the host team, the No. 1 seed and then the defending champs. VIU’s men started with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-21 victory over College of the Rockies on Thursday, then beat Douglas in Friday’s semi, 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17.