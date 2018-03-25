Going for gold

Williams Lake to face Tri Cities tonight for gold, 7 p.m., in BC Midget Female Championships

Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves Emma Roorda (left) and Sara Vermeulen put pressure on during a forecheck Sunday afternoon during a 4-0 win over the Northern Eagles. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It’s official. The Williams Lake Midget Female Timberwolves will face the Tri Cities Predators of the Lower Mainland tonight in the gold-medal game of the BC Female Midget Hockey Championships.

The action all takes place in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams Lake finished the round robin portion of the tournament in second place with four wins, one loss and one tie. Its only loss came in its first game — a 3-0 decision to the Predators — setting up tonight’s rematch for the championship.

Williams Lake picked up wins over Kamloops (2-0), North East (7-2), South Island (6-2), and also tied North Shore (1-1) in its previous round robin games.

The Predators, meanwhile, went unbeaten in six games through the round robin.

The Timberwolves finished up its round robin portion of the event Sunday afternoon, blanking the Northern Eagles 4-0.

Following the win, T-wolves head coach Roy Call said he’s expecting a hard-fought final.

“We’re trying to play a perfect game,” he said. “That’s been the goal, from October, to August, to now. Our goal was to be playing in this game on March 25.

“They’ve got a tough team there, but I think we’re going to play well, and I think we’re going to have a good night.”

Everyone is invited to the CMRC tonight to cheer on the hometown T-wolves as they continue their quest for a provincial gold medal.