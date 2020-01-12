Goalie scores a goal, Nanaimo Clippers win

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Jordan Naylor makes a save during Sunday’s game against the Wenatchee Wild at Frank Crane Arena. Naylor scored an empty-net goal late in the game. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Nanaimo Clippers goalie Jordan Naylor is already the BCHL’s reigning player of the month, and today fans got to see what he was able to do for an encore.

Naylor scored an empty-net goal to ice a 5-2 win Sunday against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at Frank Crane Arena.

Naylor only needed to make 21 saves for the win as his team outshot the visitors 27-23. Robby Drazner, MacKenzie Merriman, Trevor LeDonne and Travis Walton scored Nanaimo’s other goals Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, the Clippers held a ceremony to add alumnus John Newberry to the Wall of Honour. Newberry played one season in Nanaimo in 1979-80, scoring 84 goals and 185 points in 65 games.

Sunday’s win versus the Wild got the Clippers back on track after they had fallen 2-1 to the Cowichan Valley Capitals the night before in Duncan. Kyler Kovich scored Nanaimo’s only goal in that one and Naylor made 36 saves in defeat as his team outshot the opposition 42-38.

GAME ON … The Clippers play a pair of road games against the Powell River Kings this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18.

