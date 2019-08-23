Goalie earns MVP game honours at lacrosse nationals

Comox Valley lacrosse goalie Haydin Gibson was named MVP of the game following the B.C. bantam girls' Wednesday win over Ontario at the Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals in Coquitlam. The score was 2-1.

Haydin is the first girl from the Comox Valley Lacrosse Association to be selected to Team B.C.

The bantam girls kicked off the tourney Tuesday with wins over Alberta and Nova Scotia. They again beat Alberta on Wednesday, and Nova Scotia Thursday. Later that day, they lost their second meeting against Ontario, 5-4.

Nova Scotia and B.C. play for a third time Friday at noon. Medal matches are Saturday.

Three other local players are at nationals: Jordan Vincent, midget; Kris Fournier, peewee; and Adam Bailey, bantam.

The midgets have won four games and tied one. The bantams have won three games, lost one and tied one. The peewees have won four and lost one.