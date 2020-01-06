Goalie chosen player of the month, Clippers hold on to first place

Nanaimo Clippers goaltender Jordan Naylor watches the play in his end of the ice during a game in December at Frank Crane Arena. Naylor was chosen the B.C. Hockey League’s Player of the Month for December. (News Bulletin file photo)

The Nanaimo Clippers have been keeping pace at the top of their division, and goaltending has been a major reason why.

Jordan Naylor was chosen the BCHL Player of the Month for December as he registered four wins with a .940 save percentage, a 1.83 goals-against average and had two shutouts.

Naylor tended goal in both halves of a home-and-home series against the Cowichan Valley Capitals this weekend as the Clippers split with their rivals.

Nanaimo won the first game 3-2 in overtime on home ice Friday night at Frank Crane Arena as Clippers captain Ethan Scardina scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway. Tim Washe and Aiden Hansen-Bukata also scored and Naylor stopped 36 shots as the Clippers were outshot 38-31.

The next night at Duncan’s Island Savings Centre, the Clippers were defeated 3-1. Kyler Kovich scored Nanaimo’s only goal early in the third period and the Clippers couldn’t manage a tying goal before the Caps iced the game with an empty-netter with a minute left. Naylor made 29 saves as shots were 42-32 in favour of the visitors.

GAME ON … The Clippers and Capitals play again this Saturday, Jan. 11, in Duncan, then the Clips are at home at Frank Crane Arena on Sunday to face the Wenatchee Wild in a 2 p.m. faceoff.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter