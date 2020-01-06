Goalie chosen player of the month, Clippers hold on to first place

The Nanaimo Clippers have been keeping pace at the top of their division, and goaltending has been a major reason why.
Jordan Naylor was chosen the BCHL Player of the Month for December as he registered four wins with a .940 save percentage, a 1.83 goals-against average and had two shutouts.
Naylor tended goal in both halves of a home-and-home series against the Cowichan Valley Capitals this weekend as the Clippers split with their rivals.
Nanaimo won the first game 3-2 in overtime on home ice Friday night at Frank Crane Arena as Clippers captain Ethan Scardina scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway. Tim Washe and Aiden Hansen-Bukata also scored and Naylor stopped 36 shots as the Clippers were outshot 38-31.
The next night at Duncan’s Island Savings Centre, the Clippers were defeated 3-1. Kyler Kovich scored Nanaimo’s only goal early in the third period and the Clippers couldn’t manage a tying goal before the Caps iced the game with an empty-netter with a minute left. Naylor made 29 saves as shots were 42-32 in favour of the visitors.
GAME ON … The Clippers and Capitals play again this Saturday, Jan. 11, in Duncan, then the Clips are at home at Frank Crane Arena on Sunday to face the Wenatchee Wild in a 2 p.m. faceoff.
