GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL’s Canucks

  • Jul. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Jim Benning’s vision for the Vancouver Canucks has not changed.

Following Wednesday’s news that Trevor Linden and the Canucks ‘amicably’ agreed to part ways, general manager Benning and head coach Travis Green met the media to answer questions regarding the state of the team.

When asked whether there were disagreements between Canucks ownership and Linden, the team legend who served as president of hockey operations, Benning told Black Press Media: “I didn’t really hear of any disagreements between [Linden and the owners]. We all have ideas when we go into meetings. But I didn’t know of any disagreements while I was in the meetings, if there were any.”

Benning explained that Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini “does not interfere with what [Benning and Green] do. He listens, he asks questions, then he lets us do what we need to do.”

Benning said the direction the Canucks are heading remains unchanged.

“We’re still going to be about drafting good players, developing them and then when they’re ready to be in the NHL give them the opportunity to be successful,” he said.

“I am not going to sit here and say we’re going to make the playoffs, but I can tell you what, when we go into camp next year we’re going to push to be the best we can,” added Green.

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks 'amicably' agree to part ways

Benning reiterated ownership is on board with the current direction of the team and that after recent discussions with Aquilini, the GM will take over hockey operations duties. He Aquilini is not looking to fill Linden’s position.

