Globetrotters coming to Abbotsford

Famous basketball team brings World Tour to the Abbotsford Centre for shows in late December

INSPIRING- Hammer Harrison of the Harlem Globetrotters had some fun with members of the audience during a show at the ENMAX Centrium in Red Deer last weekend. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express

The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Abbotsford for two shows to close out the month of December.

The world famous basketball team brings the 2018 World Tour to the Abbotsford Centre for shows on Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters recently wrapped their 2017 season, during which they used their talents to conquer feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North American from a staggering 583 feet in the air from the Tower of Americas in San Antonio.

Some of the Globetrotters stars expected to come to Abbotsford include Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green.

Their games in Abbotsford will showcase some of the team’s skills, including incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.ca, by phone at 1-855-985-5000 or the Prospera Credit Union box office located at the Abbotsford Centre.

For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.