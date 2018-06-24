Global Sports Bra Squad day run returns to Prince Rupert

The sun shined on this year’s sports bra run, as a group of approximately 16 women gathered at the Butze Rapids trail to uplift healthy body image on June 20.

“They say it’s about shedding your shirt and insecurities and giving the world a better picture of the diversity of strength,” said Jamie Komadina, who was one of the event’s organizers.

Global Sports Bra Squad Day is a global event where women run in their sports bras to embrace the broad spectrum of body types they may have. While it is officially June 24, Prince Rupert’s group decided to participate in the run earlier in the week to encourage more people to participate.

It’s the second year a sports bra run has been organized in Prince Rupert, and like last year, Komadina said some of the women were a little shy when they first arrived.

“They’re not really sure what’s going on,” she said. “And then by the time we had all chatted and done our run, people were high-fiving and feeling more confident and you could tell that by their body language alone they were feeling more comfortable and proud.”

Komadina said in addition to building better body image, creating a comfortable environment to be active allows women to gain confidence in what they were capable of physically.

“Testing out what my body can do is an excellent way for me to put a value on what my body does for me versus what it may look like, especially in the world of comparison we live in,” she said.

