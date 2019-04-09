Glacier’s Brianne Stefani qualifies for Western Canadian Championships

Stefani was first place at the Team BC trials

Glacier Gymnastics athlete Brianne Stefani will compete for Team B.C. at the Western Canada Championships. Photo submitted

Submitted

Glacier gymnast Brianne Stefani claimed the top spot on Team BC ahead of the Western Canadian Championships.

The trials for B.C.’s Level 8 Western Team took place in Abbotsford on March 23 and had 60 gymnasts vying for 10 team placements. Stefani, 14, placed first out of all participants and will compete at the championships, which take place April 25 to 27 in Saskatoon.

Glacier head coach Sandra Long said she isn’t surprised that Stefani ended up in the top position.

“Brianne has worked really hard this season to make her routine performances consistent and confident. She came poised and ready to compete her best.”

Long said Stefani is very excited to be leading Team BC’s Level 8s into her second Western Canadian Championships and has already started working on further refinement of her routines.

Stefani also captured the all-around gold medal in her age group category and won the gold in every event including vault, bars, beam and floor.

Her teammate, Dafni van Hellemond, 14, also competed at the trials.

“It was her first attempt at this trials,” said Long. “So nerves were running a little high, but it was obvious that she is on the right track and will likely be a contender for a team spot next season.”

Van Hellemond was seventh all around in her age group and took home the bronze on the floor.

“As a club, we are all thrilled to have one of our gymnasts secure a spot on Team BC,” said Long.

Stefani and van Hellemond’s next competition will be the provincial championships in Port Coquitlam on April 12 to 14.