Glacier wins 90 medals, nine provincial placements in Cranbrook

Local gymnasts competed at the Key City Classic Invitational

Glacier Gymnastics will have nine athletes at the B.C. Artistic Gymnastics Championships. L-R, back row: Brianne Stefani, Dafni van Hellemond, Tia Berens, Elisa Clark, Eden Bellman. Front row: Asia Szczepanski, Anouk Prud’homme, Macy Loutit. Missing: Jersey Skolka. Photo submitted

Forty of Nelson’s gymnasts have returned home from a competition in Cranbrook with 90 medals and nine provincial team placements.

The Key City Classic Invitational, held March 9 to 10, is a bi-provincial competition attracting 300 participants from clubs in British Columbia and Alberta.

The meet also served as the Kootenay Zone BC Provincial Trials. Nelson’s Glacier Gymnastics Club qualified nine gymnasts to attend the B.C. Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Coquitlam, April 12 to 14.

Glacier’s B.C. Artistic Gymnastics Championships Team includes: Junior Olympic Level 6 – Anouk Prud’homme, Elisa Clark, Macy Loutit, Jersey Skolka, Asia Szczepanksi, Tia Berens; Junior Olympic Level 7 — Eden Bellman; Junior Olympic Level 8 — Brianne Stefani and Dafni van Hellemond.

See below for result highlights from the Key City Invitational.

Girls Junior Olympic Pre-Level 6 (Zone 1)

(2009 age group)

Ember Mullin-Topf – Gold All Around, and on Vault, Bars, Beam and Floor

Annie van Hellemond – Silver All Around, Bronze on Vault and Bars

Anika Denkovski – Silver on Bars and Beam, Bronze All Around

Emerson Mandseth – Bronze on Beam and Floor

Marin Smienk – Gold on Floor

(2008 age group)

Sarah Stew – Gold All Around and on Vault Bars, Beam and Floor

Jazmin White – Gold on Bars, Silver on Vault, Floor and All Around

Girls Junior Olympic Level 6

(2009 age group)

Jersey Skolka – Gold on Floor, Silver on Vault, Bronze on Beam

(2007-08 age group)

Anouk Prud’homme – Gold on Vault, Silver All around and Bronze on Bars and Beam

Macy Loutit – Silver on Bars, Bronze on Floor and All Around

Asia Szczepanski – Silver on Floor, Bronze on Beam

(2001-03 age group)

Elisa Clark – Gold on Beam, Bronze on Floor

Girls Junior Olympic Level 7

Eden Bellman – Gold on Beam Silver on Floor

Girls Junior Olympic Level 8

Brianne Stefani – Gold on Vault, Beam, Floor and All Around, Silver on Bars

Dafni van Hellemond – Silver on Beam and Floor, Bronze All Around and Vault

Junior High School Level 1

Lucca Dehnel – Gold on Beam, Floor and All Around

Junior High School Level 2

Nina Usher – Gold All Around, Bars, Floor, Silver on Vault, Bronze on Beam

Kallie Badry –Bronze on Vault and Floor

High School Level 2

(2005 age group)

Shekinah Parks – Gold on Bars and Floor, Silver All Around

Zeva Rushforth – Gold on Vault, Silver on Bars and Beam

High School Level 2

(2004 and older age group)

Gabriella Hurst – Gold on Beam and Floor, Silver All Around, Bronze on Vault

Girls Junior High School Level 3

Ella Taylor – Gold on Beam, Silver on Vault and All Around, Bronze on Bars

Lumay Plautz – Gold on Bars, Bronze on Beam and All Around

Molly Anderson – Gold on Floor

Girls High School Level 3

Tabia Hartikainen –Bronze on Bars, Beam and Floor

Performance Plus

Kaija Poitras – All Around Gold

Rebecka van Hellemond – All Around Gold

Sophia With – All Around Gold

Ankaret Georget – All Around Gold

Jasmine Mangapot – All Around Gold

Alane Martin – All Around Silver

Juniper Baker – All Around Silver

Lily Rodrigues – All Around Silver

Calleigh Cowan – All Around Silver

Penelope Dawson – All Around Silver

Fernanda Hartikainen – All Around Silver

Keira Badry – All Around Silver