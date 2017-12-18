Glacier Kings head coach Jordan Butcher works with the team at practice. Scott Stanfield photo

Glacier Kings win fourth of season

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings defeated the Kerry Park Islanders 3-2 in overtime Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. The win was just the fourth of the season for the Yetis.

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings defeated the Kerry Park Islanders 3-2 in overtime Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. The win was just the fourth of the season for the Yetis.

Praveen Dhaliwal opened the scoring five minutes into the opening period with an assist by Justin Mirabelli. The Islanders tied the game in the second frame on a short-handed goal by Braydon Nelson. The Kings regained the lead near the end of the period when Jory Swanson found the back of the net, assisted by Finn Withey and rookie Jacob Kruse.

The Islanders again drew level in the third on a goal by Tanner Tiel. It was the lone marker of the period.

After a scoreless first overtime, the end came three minutes into the second when Kruse got the puck past Islanders goalie Parker Swanson, assisted by Mirabelli and Austin Heidt.

Kruse was named first star of the game.

Glacier Kings goalie Braedyn Funke made 38 saves.

The Yetis next game is Tuesday at home against the Oceanside Generals. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.

Previous story
Rampage comeback at home
Next story
Future of Nelson Curling Club in jeopardy

Just Posted

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

  • 9 hours ago

 

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

  • 9 hours ago

 

Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

 

Most Read