Glacier Kings win fourth of season

The Comox Valley Glacier Kings defeated the Kerry Park Islanders 3-2 in overtime Saturday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. The win was just the fourth of the season for the Yetis.

Praveen Dhaliwal opened the scoring five minutes into the opening period with an assist by Justin Mirabelli. The Islanders tied the game in the second frame on a short-handed goal by Braydon Nelson. The Kings regained the lead near the end of the period when Jory Swanson found the back of the net, assisted by Finn Withey and rookie Jacob Kruse.

The Islanders again drew level in the third on a goal by Tanner Tiel. It was the lone marker of the period.

After a scoreless first overtime, the end came three minutes into the second when Kruse got the puck past Islanders goalie Parker Swanson, assisted by Mirabelli and Austin Heidt.

Kruse was named first star of the game.

Glacier Kings goalie Braedyn Funke made 38 saves.

The Yetis next game is Tuesday at home against the Oceanside Generals. Puck drop is 7:15 p.m.