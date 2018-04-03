Glacier gymnast earns alternate Team BC spot

Nelson’s Brianne Stefani will be a Team B.C. alternate at the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships. Photo submitted

Glacier gymnast, Brianne Stefani claimed the first alternate spot on the Team B.C. heading to the Western Canadian Gymnastics Championships.

The trials for the Level 8 team took place in Abbotsford on March 24 and had 84 gymnasts from all age groups vying for seven team placements. Thirteen-year-old Stefani just missed out on the seventh spot.

Glacier head coach Sandra Long said she isn’t surprised that Stefani ended up in one of the top positions.

“Brianne is a determined hard-working gymnast and she has strived to make continuous routine improvements throughout the season,” said Long.

Stefani did capture the all-around gold medal in her age group category. She also won the gold on floor and silver on beam and won a special award for the best floor choreography of the competition.

Long said that Stefani will prepare to compete at Westerns in order to be ready if she gets called to compete April 26 to 28 in Spruce Grove, Alta.

“Whether Brianne ends up competing or not, we are proud and excited that she has attained a level of expertise to be in an alternate position. It is a spectacular accomplishment for a gymnast from this small community.”

Stefani’s next competition will be the provincial championships in Port Coquitlam, which runs Thursday to Saturday.

Stefani will be joined by teammates in the Level 7 category: Eden Bellman, Dafni van Hellemond and in the Level 6 category: Aurora Panko-Dool, Elisa Clark, Ella Taylor, Anouk Prud’homme, Livia Richardson, Shelbi van Hellemond, Teagan McTague and Brynn McTague.