Giving back: Annual hamper game held at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill

The North Island Eagles truly went out of its way to support the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

The North Island Eagles annual midgets vs. alumni hamper game was held on Saturday night at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill (the alumni won again).

With minor hockey games being held around the clock, the North Island Eagles organization truly went out of its way to support the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund. Not only did the bantams and midgets donate their 50/50 raffle earnings (totalling $270) to the hamper fund, but a huge amount of food, toys, and money was also sent from the other local teams, visiting teams and spectators.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter