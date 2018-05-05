Give Back basketball camp planned for pro-D day

Brar Basketball will hold camps for youths in Grades 1-12 on Friday, May 11 at the VIU gym

Participants at a basketball camp next week will work on a few different facets of their game, but the best part is that they’ll be making an important assist.

Brar Basketball is hosting a Give Back Camp at the Vancouver Island University gym on Friday, May 11, a pro-D day in the school district.

The camp runs from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. for Grade 1-6 students and noon-2 p.m. for Grade 7-12 students at a cost of $20, with all proceeds supporting other youth basketball players in Nanaimo in need of financial assistance to help them with training and travel costs and such.

Coach Avneet Brar said this Friday’s Give Back Camp isn’t a high-performance camp but a good opportunity for players to get out on the court.

“There’ll be a lot of emphasis on basketball skill development on things that they can do on their own,” Brar said. “And just getting out with friends on a day off to have some fun and compete in different drills and games and knowing that they can help other athletes.”

He’ll be working with college players from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the gym that day, so youths are welcome to watch how some of the city’s high-calibre players approach their off-season training.

To register for the May 11 Give Back Camp, visit www.brarbasketball.com.

