Girls start soccer season

Clearwater Secondary School’s girls soccer team has played its first games of the season, taking part in a 16-team tournament in Hope on Friday, April 13.

“We did not play as well as we could have,” said Darren Coates, CSS principal and one of the coaches. “It took a while for the team to gel and to figure out its formation.

“Our last two games were much better. We were playing higher quality soccer with the girls doing an outstanding job of receiving the ball, holding the ball and then distributing the ball purposely. We won our last two games handily.”

Clearwater placed ninth out of 16 at the tournament.

The tournament games did not count towards league standings.

The team’s first league game will be against Ashcroft on Thursday, April 19 in Kamloops. A home game that was to have been against St. Ann’s on Friday has been cancelled.

