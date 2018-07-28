Girls Only Soccer School back for their 22nd year in Salmon Arm

Up-and-coming female Shuswap soccer stars hit the pitch to learn and play

Players in Salmon Arm’s Girls Only Soccer School gather together for a team photo during their soccer skills sessions at Little Mountain Field. (Tricia Martin photo)

Salmon Arm’s up-and-coming female soccer stars hit the field for the 22nd annual Girls Only Soccer School July 16-20 at the Little Mountain fields.

The school, coached by Tricia Martin, Irene Cultum, and Liz Mair, teaches participants a range of skills including passing, shooting, ball control and defending.

Plenty of of prospective girl’s soccer elite came out to the school, filling the fields up with a host of soccer players happy to enjoy the weather and learn or improve their skills on the pitch.