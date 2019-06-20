Girls Only soccer camp marks 23rd year in Salmon Arm

Registration for camp for seven to 14 year olds wraps up June 21.

A Salmon Arm soccer camp run by girls for girls will be hosted in mid-July, with the deadline for registration coming up fast.

Girls Only soccer camp will run for its 23rd year next month. The camp’s focus is to provide a positive, fun environment for girls to learn the fundamentals of soccer. The camp is open to girls aged seven to 14 and for the last four years, has seen a maximum registration of 80 participants.

The camp runs from July 15 to 19 at the sports fields at Little Mountain from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. The cost for the camp is $110, which includes a T-shirt and 15 hours of soccer instruction from an all-female staff.

The deadline for registration is June 21 and registration forms can be found on the SYSA website under programs and then 2019 camps.

