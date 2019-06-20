The Girls Only soccer camp in 2018 takes time out for a photo. (Contributed)

Girls Only soccer camp marks 23rd year in Salmon Arm

Registration for camp for seven to 14 year olds wraps up June 21.

  • Jun. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

A Salmon Arm soccer camp run by girls for girls will be hosted in mid-July, with the deadline for registration coming up fast.

Girls Only soccer camp will run for its 23rd year next month. The camp’s focus is to provide a positive, fun environment for girls to learn the fundamentals of soccer. The camp is open to girls aged seven to 14 and for the last four years, has seen a maximum registration of 80 participants.

Read more: Shuswap women’s recreational soccer season to get rolling soon

Read more: Women pitch in to create successful soccer league

The camp runs from July 15 to 19 at the sports fields at Little Mountain from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. The cost for the camp is $110, which includes a T-shirt and 15 hours of soccer instruction from an all-female staff.

The deadline for registration is June 21 and registration forms can be found on the SYSA website under programs and then 2019 camps.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White Rock’s Mueller wins World Series of Poker bracelet
Next story
Comox Valley BMXers shine at provincials

Just Posted

Most Read