Girls football league pushes forward

Flag football still looking for more players

The Cowichan Girls Football League is pushing ahead, and is looking for more players to join the fold.

The flag football league will run until the end of June. Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Rotary Park field in Duncan (behind McAdam Park). Girls ages 12-15 are invited to try out the sport.

The girls league is an offshoot of the Cowichan Women’s Football League, which will begin its regular season in April.

For more information on the girls league, call Chris Mann at 250-748-9385 or email westiemanor@shaw.ca

kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com