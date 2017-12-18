Giants’ Tendeck is top WHL goalie this week

Playing out of Langley, he's seen two recent shutouts, including Sunday.

Giants Goalie David Tendeck prepared for Sunday’s game under the flashing lights at the LEC. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance)

Giants goaltender David Tendeck has been named WHL goaltender of the week, and it’s not hard to see why.

Playing at home in the Langley Events Centre on Monday, Tendeck managed his second career shutout – his second since the start of the month.

In two games this week, Tendeck posted a record of 2-0 with a 0.50 goals-against-average, a save percentage of .984 and one shutout. He turned aside 61 of the 62 shots fired his way guiding the G-Men to victories over Victoria Friday and Prince George Sunday.

For the season, the sophomore goaltender has put together a record of 12-6-0-1 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.90 goals-against-average.

The NHL draft eligible netminder currently sits third in the WHL in goals-against-average, and is tied for third in shutouts. For the month of December, Tendeck is 6-0 with two shutouts and a save percentage of .949. Dating back to November 11th, Tendeck has won nine of his past 11 starts.

That has helped the Giants to a six-game winning streak that included Sunday night’s win over the Prince George Cougars.